Rabun County deputies seize meth, suspected hydrocodone, nearly $12,000 in cash at campsite, sheriff says

A 50-year-old Tiger man is facing multiple felony charges after Rabun County deputies said they uncovered suspected methamphetamine, suspected hydrocodone pills and nearly $12,000 in cash during a search of a campsite.

According to the Rabun County Sheriff's Office, deputies executed a search warrant Tuesday, June 30, at a campsite on Lake Rabun Road as part of an active investigation.

Investigators said they took Tracy Phillips, 50, of Tiger, into custody without incident when they arrived at the campground.

During the search, deputies said they found suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, hypodermic needles and a large quantity of suspected hydrocodone pills.

Authorities also seized $11,930 in U.S. currency, according to the sheriff's office.

Phillips was charged with:

Trafficking a Schedule II narcotic

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession and use of drug-related objects

Violation of a family violence order

"I am proud of the professionalism displayed by our deputies throughout this operation," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "The Rabun County Sheriff's Office remains committed to protecting our communities, enforcing the law, and holding offenders accountable."

Phillips remains in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.