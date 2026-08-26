"Queen of AI" Alicia Lyttle shows Atlanta families, small businesses how to save time and money

Known across the industry as the "Queen of AI," tech trailblazer Alicia Lyttle is breaking down digital barriers to show everyday families and entrepreneurs how to reclaim their time.

From running households to scaling small businesses on small budgets, she is proving that the future of artificial intelligence is built for everyone.

Alicia Lyttle, founder of AI InnoVision, sat down with CBS News Atlanta to show the various ways people are using AI. In less than five minutes, she created a master schedule that merged the activities of three people, aligned her work calendar, and planned dinner for the entire week.

Lyttle spoke directly to an AI app using the voice mode: "Could you give me a schedule for the week and then also tell me what days I am going to have dinner with the kids? Could you make a meal every night. Give me the recipe and show me what the meal should look like. So on Monday, we're having lemon garlic chicken, great."

From there, she used the AI-generated meals to order the ingredients.

"Let me go ahead and order this from Instacart," Lyttle said, ordering groceries set to arrive at her home within hours.

Her ability to integrate artificial intelligence into daily routines often surprises newcomers to the technology.

"When I show these different things to people, they're kind of blown away with its capabilities, especially if you've never used it before and they are like, 'Wait, it can do that for me?'" Lyttle said.

Not only does she teach people how to use AI in their everyday routines, but Lyttle also trains small business owners on how to leverage the technology to fill positions their payroll cannot afford.

During a workshop at the Russell Innovation Center, Lyttle walked entrepreneurs through practical applications, starting with the basics.

"In our first prompt, we learned how to create a flyer," said business consultant Janice Richards, who attended to learn how AI can help expand her enterprise, emphasizing that owners should embrace the learning curve.

"Understand what your true need is and then seek out those tools that can help you grow a business. Don't be afraid of it," Richards said. "Take your time to learn because it will allow you to move efficiently and increase your revenue, and that's what we all want."

CBS News Atlanta

Before mastering artificial intelligence, Lyttle worked in environmental science for the Environmental Protection Agency and served on a White House task force under the Clinton administration. She later transitioned to entrepreneurship, founding a digital marketing company.

While her interest in AI began a decade ago, the public release of ChatGPT in 2022 signaled a major turning point.

"The impact is going to be so great that every company is going to need their employees to be re-skilled on how to use these tools every government agency, every nonprofit, every university," Lyttle said. "How many people got on in such a short period of time, and then other AI tools started coming out like that, so it was a really good decision in business for me and a really exciting time."

Her work comes at a critical time for industry diversity. According to the World Economic Forum, women make up roughly 25 percent of the AI workforce, while women of color represent less than one percent of that total.

Through her training programs, Lyttle has helped thousands of people scale their businesses on small budgets and increase productivity at home.

"Every single time that I get someone who says, 'You changed my business, this changed my life, I solved this problem,' I say I can't wait to do this for someone else because that's what I do it for," Lyttle said.

That passion fuels her ongoing mission to demystify artificial intelligence, proving the technology can serve as a digital lifeline both personally and professionally.