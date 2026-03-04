Officers kill armed man while responding to mental health call in Powder Springs, GBI says

Powder Springs police officers have shot a man during a mental health call after officials say he pulled out a gun.

The deadly shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Tuesday at a shopping center in the 3000 block of New MacLand Road.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the officers responded to "assist with a mental health-related call" and met 34-year-old Acworth resident Gustavo Guimaraes.

During the interaction, authorities say Guimaraes pulled out a handgun. The officers then fired shots, hitting Guimaraes multiple times. Medics rushed Guimaraes to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured in the incident.

A mental health-related call in Powders Springs ended with officers shooting a man who they say pulled out a handgun. CBS News Atlanta

"We recognize that situations involving mental health crises are incredibly difficult for everyone involved, and our thoughts are with the individual's family and loved ones during this difficult time," the Powder Springs Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The GBI will do an investigation into the circumstances around the shooting. Once finished, the case file will be given to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office for review.

This is the 16th shooting involving police officers in Georgia this year. Of those, eight have been fatal.