Police trying to identify possibly nonverbal young boy found in DeKalb County
DeKalb County police are asking the public for help identifying a child found on Monday afternoon.
Police say the boy appears to be around 8 years old and seems to be nonverbal.
According to police, the boy was found at around 4:30 p.m. at a gas station on the 1400 block of Bouldercrest Road.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about who the child is or who his parents or guardians are to call 911 or (770) 724-7710.