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Police trying to identify possibly nonverbal young boy found in DeKalb County

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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DeKalb County police are asking the public for help identifying a child found on Monday afternoon.

Police say the boy appears to be around 8 years old and seems to be nonverbal.

According to police, the boy was found at around 4:30 p.m. at a gas station on the 1400 block of Bouldercrest Road.

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DeKalb County police say the boy was found on the 1400 block of Bouldercrest Road on Monday afternoon. DeKalb County Police Department

Authorities are asking anyone with information about who the child is or who his parents or guardians are to call 911 or (770) 724-7710. 

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