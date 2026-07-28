Police searching for suspect after attack at Atlanta Krispy Kreme leaves man in coma

Atlanta police are asking the public for help identifying a man investigators say attacked another person and left them in a coma at a Krispy Kreme.

The Atlanta Police Department tells CBS News Atlanta that officers were called to the doughnut shop on the 600 block of Evans Street SW around 3:50 a.m. on July 21.

At the scene, officers found a man who had suffered multiple injuries. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital and still remains unconscious a week later.

Investigators believe the victim was attacked by a man in what they called an "unprovoked assault."

Authorities have shared surveillance footage of a man believed to be a suspect in the attack in the hopes that someone can identify him.

Authorities are hoping someone can identify a man believed to be a suspect in an attack that left a victim in a coma for a week. Atlanta Police Department

Officials are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. If you know anything that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.