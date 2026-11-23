The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting an employee during an armed robbery at a Little Five Points business over the weekend.

Police say the robbery happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday at Psycho Sisters, a popular vintage clothing store on the 400 block of Moreland Avenue.

According to investigators, the man entered the business and pointed a gun at the store clerk. During the incident, officials say the man committed sexual battery against the victim.

The man took around $500 and then fled on foot, authorities said.

The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting an employee during an armed robbery at a Little Five Points business over the weekend. Atlanta Police Department

Investigators shared photos taken from surveillance footage in the hopes that the public can help them identify a possible suspect in the case.

The investigation remains ongoing. The Atlanta Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.