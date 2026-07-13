Police searching for man accused of assaulting woman during walk in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County police are asking the public for help in identifying a man accused of assaulting a woman in Norcross.

Authorities say officers were called to the intersection of Old Norcross Tucker Road and Glenbrook Drive on July 1 after receiving reports of an assault.

The victim told police that she was on her morning walk when a man approached her from behind, assaulted her, and then ran off on foot toward Britt Road.

Gwinnett County Police collaborated with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic artist to draw an image matching the victim's description of the man.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic artist sketched an image based on the victim's description. Gwinnett County Police Department

The wanted individual is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male who is in his late teens to early 20s. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slim build. Police say he has short black hair which is faded on the sides with a curly top.

If you recognize the man or have any information that could help with the case, call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.