Police release body cam footage of Shamar McCoy's Atlanta arrest, due to old battery warrant

Social media influencer Shamar McCoy was arrested outside Tim Hortons Coffee & Bakery on Spring Street on Sunday Aug. 2, Atlanta police say.

Police officers said they were responding to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at 610 Spring St NW when they spotted the influencer exiting the passenger side of a car.

While verifying his identity, officers discovered that Mr. McCoy had an active warrant for battery stemming from an incident that occurred within the city of Atlanta on Nov. 25, 2024.

Shamar McCoy was arrested by Atlanta police on Sunday, Aug. 2. Atlanta Police Department

Released police body cam footage of the incident shows officers approaching the influencer's vehicle and saying, "Shamar dawg, you got a warrant?"

The social media influencer seemed confused, but did not deny the officers' allegations before complying with his arrest.

Mr. McCoy was taken into custody and transported to the Fulton County Jail, police say.

Shamar McCoy, also known as "Big Marco," is an influencer, rapper, and reality TV personality. McCoy lives with severe spinal curvature disorder and a chest protrusion caused by a childhood surgery.

He has been open about his troubled childhood in Georgia, where he says he faced severe bullying. He often uses his platforms to push for body positivity.

An arrest does not mean that the individual has been or will be convicted of the crime. McCoy is entitled to a fair day in court and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.