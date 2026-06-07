Pinch-hitter Michael Harris II hits 3-run double as Braves rally past Pirates, 3-2, for sweep

Michael Harris II hit a three-run double in the seventh inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 to complete a three-game sweep Sunday.

Reynaldo López (3-1) earned the win with a scoreless seventh, and Tyler Kinley ended a bases-loaded threat in the eighth when he got Ryan O'Hearn to ground out to first base.

Braves rookie Didier Fuentes stranded two runners in the ninth for his first career save.

Harris came up as a pinch hitter with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh and the Braves trailing 2-0. With light rain falling, he drove the first pitch from Evan Sisk into the right-field corner to clear the bases.

The major league-leading Braves (45-21), limited to three hits, have won eight of 10.

Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz led off the game with a home run, his sixth in nine career games at Truist Park. He also had an infield single and extended his on-base streak to 15 games.

Pittsburgh's Mason Montgomery served as an opener for the fourth time this season after pitching an inning in relief Saturday night. Montgomery stranded two in a scoreless first and has not given up a run as an opener this season.

Bubba Chandler (2-7) came on as a bulk reliever and cruised until the seventh, when an error by third baseman Tyler Callihan and two walks loaded the bases. He was pulled before Harris doubled off Sisk.

Braves starter Bryce Elder gave up two hits and two runs in six innings, his 10th quality start in 14 outings this season. He struck out four and walked two.

Pirates: RHP Paul Skenes (6-5, 3.09 ERA) will face Dodgers LHP Eric Lauer (2-5, 5.74) as Pittsburgh hosts Los Angeles in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday.

Braves: RHP Grant Holmes (4-2, 3.86 ERA) opposes White Sox RHP Davis Martin (8-2, 2.61) in the first game of a three-game series in Chicago on Tuesday.

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