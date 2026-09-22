Piedmont to spend nearly $600 million to relocate, modernize Newton County hospital

Piedmont plans to spend nearly $600 million to relocate and modernize its hospital in Covington.

The Georgia health system announced on Tuesday that it has filed a Letter of Determination with the state's Department of Community Health to build a new hospital for Piedmont Newton.

Officials say the relocation would be the second-largest capital project in Piedmont's history, only behind the opening of Marcus Tower at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital's campus in 2020. The entire cost of the project would be borne by Piedmont.

"As a nonprofit, Piedmont exists to serve its communities and this investment will help to serve one of Georgia's fastest-growing communities," Piedmont Healthcare President and CEO Kevin Brown said in a statement.

In 2015, Piedmont partnered with Newton Medical Center to form Piedmont Newton and has invested $70 million in expanding services in the neighboring community and hospital facility. However, officials say modernizing the current hospital is limited by its landlocked physical plant.

Piedmont is expecting to spend $600 million to relocate its Newton County hospital. Piedmont Healthcare

"The relocation hospital not only will enable us to provide more access and high-quality care now, but it also will position us to grow with Newton County and to support those communities along the I-20 corridor to the east," said Piedmont Newton CEO Lindsey Petrini.

Currently, Piedmont Newton employs around 1,000 people, including more than 500 physicians. In Fiscal Year 2026, the hospital reported nearly 8,000 inpatient admissions, with its emergency department receiving over 52,000 visits.