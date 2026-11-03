Pickup driver killed after hitting MARTA bus on I-75 in Clayton County

A pickup truck driver died after crashing into the back of a stalled MARTA bus on Interstate 75 in Clayton County early Tuesday, police said.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Police and firefighters responded around 4:30 a.m. to the southbound lanes near Forest Parkway.

The bus had no passengers aboard, and its driver was not injured, police said. Authorities have not released the pickup driver's identity.

All southbound lanes at the crash site remained blocked when police issued their advisory. Drivers were urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.