Philadelphia man sentenced to life for deadly double shooting at metro Atlanta extended stay motel

A Philadelphia man will spend the rest of his life in jail for the deadly shooting of two people at a metro Atlanta extended stay motel.

On Wednesday, a jury found 39-year-old William Leftenent guilty of two counts of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and gun charges for the killing of Lamar Pringle, 32, and Mariana Greene, 35, in 2024.

According to investigators, officers with the DeKalb County Police Department were called to a motel on Flat Shoals Parkway on the morning of May 28, 2024. When the officers arrived, they found Greene dead in a room on the first floor with a gunshot wound to her chest. Pringle, who police say was shot in the back, had been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital by two of his friends, but did not survive his injuries.

Witnesses identified the gunman as a man who went by "Philly," saying they heard him argue with someone inside the hotel room, leave, quickly come back, and open fire on those inside. Surveillance footage showed Philly firing three rounds into the room before fleeing the scene, officials said.

A previous police report and the surveillance video identified "Philly" as Leftenent, who was from Philadelphia. Law enforcement took him into custody on March 19, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

A day after the jury's guilty verdict, a DeKalb County judge sentenced Leftenent to life without the possibility of parole plus 10 years.