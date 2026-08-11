Person in custody after bomb threats put 2 Rockdale County schools on lockdown, sheriff says

A person is in custody after Rockdale officials say two of the county's high schools were put on lockdown due to bomb threats on Tuesday.

Officials with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office and Conyers Police Department say the threats were sent to Rockdale County High School and Heritage High School.

After an investigation, both lockdowns were lifted, and school returned to normal operations.

Investigators say they were able to match an individual's information to the phone number used in at least one of the threats.

"At this time, the individual is believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "We are working on getting this individual the appropriate medical care and assistance they need."

Authorities have not shared any other details about the individual or whether they will face criminal charges.

Officials say there is no active threat at this time.