Person dies after being struck by MARTA train at Civic Center Station, police say

An adult man died Saturday after being struck by a MARTA train at the Civic Center Station, according to MARTA Police.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 10:43 a.m. on June 13 when a MARTA police officer aboard a train reported that a person had been struck at the station.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man arrived at Civic Center Station by train around 10:32 a.m. Investigators said he was seen sitting on a granite strip along the platform at approximately 10:35 a.m. before entering the northbound track area alone.

Police said the man later attempted to climb back onto the platform but was unable to do so.

At approximately 10:40 a.m., a northbound MARTA train struck the man as he was trying to climb back onto the platform, investigators said.

MARTA Police officers, Atlanta Fire Rescue personnel and Grady EMS crews responded to the scene and provided emergency aid. Despite those efforts, the man died from his injuries, according to police.

Detectives with the MARTA Police Criminal Investigations Unit said there is currently no indication of foul play. Investigators said evidence shows the man entered the track area alone.

The man's identity has not been released pending notification of family members.

The investigation remains ongoing.

In a statement, MARTA Police said their thoughts are with the man's family and loved ones.

CBS News Atlanta is working to learn whether the incident caused any service disruptions and will update this story as more information becomes available.