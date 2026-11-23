A bridge header joint issue that shut down part of Interstate 285 southbound in Cobb County over the weekend has been temporarily fixed, but work on the situation will continue next month, officials say.

Authorities say the issue was spotted the issue on bridge over the Chattahoochee River on Saturday, leading them to shut down multiple lanes while crews could work at the scene.

In a statement, the Georgia Department of Transportation said that there was no structural damage to the bridge, but the issue could "impact ride quality for motorists."

The bridge header joint shut down part of Interstate 285 in Cobb County for hours over the weekend. Smyrna Police Department

The temporary repair was put in place and all lanes reopened on Saturday night.

GDOT said that contractors are scheduled to begin a long-term fix for the issue in early December.

The repairs come as crews work on a reconstruction project to repair or replace the pavement along the westside portion of the interstate. The agency says that parts of I-285 will be shut down on many weekends in December from Friday evening to Monday morning.

The next full interstate closure is scheduled for Dec. 4 to Dec. 7 between State Route 166/Langford Parkway and Camp Creek Parkway, weather permitting. A full schedule of the closures for the rest of the year can be found here.