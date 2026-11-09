Passenger accused of shooting rideshare driver after argument in Atlanta's West End

Authorities are investigating after a passenger allegedly shot a rideshare driver Saturday evening in Atlanta's West End neighborhood.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the shooting stemmed from an argument inside the vehicle. Just before 7 p.m., officers were flagged down at 884 York Ave. SW, where they found a 42-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said he was alert, conscious and breathing. First responders took him to a local hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred near a Captain D's restaurant at 1095 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW. As the driver attempted to leave, police said the passenger, identified as 20-year-old Manderis Seagraves, fired multiple shots at the vehicle, striking the driver.

Officers found Seagraves at the scene and arrested him. He was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, second-degree criminal damage to property and possession of marijuana. Police said officers found a firearm in his possession.

Seagraves was taken to the Fulton County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.