Parkview High student faces charges days after school's fourth AI-generated bomb threat

A Parkview High School student is facing criminal charges and school discipline after posting a threat against the school on social media, according to the principal.

School police began investigating as soon as administrators learned about the post, Principal David T. Smith said in a letter to families dated Sept. 20. After meeting with the student and the student's parents, the student said the threat was not serious.

"Regardless of intent, making threats against our school will not be tolerated," Smith wrote. "It is a violation of the district's Student Conduct Behavior Code and also against the law."

Smith said there is no danger to students or staff and classes will continue as scheduled Monday. He also thanked the students who reported the post, saying their actions allowed police to respond quickly.

The social media post came days after Parkview received its fourth AI-generated bomb threat of the school year.

That threat, reported Sept. 15, was determined to be noncredible, but the school was placed on lockdown as officials followed safety procedures, according to a letter from the Gwinnett County Schools Police Department.

School police said the bomb threat was sent using artificial intelligence and a masked phone number. The department is working with the GBI and FBI to investigate the threats and identify those responsible.