If you're camping overnight along Georgia's Appalachian Trail starting Jan. 1, 2027, you'll need a hard-sided bear canister for more than just your food. The U.S. Forest Service says food containers, trash and toiletries must go inside, too.

The Forest Service order applies year-round to all 78 miles of the Appalachian Trail in Georgia and the Appalachian Trail Approach Trail, extending half a mile on either side. The requirement also applies at shelters and designated campsites, even those with existing food storage. Campers must use a commercially made, rigid container designed to keep bears out. Hanging food from a tree or using a flexible storage bag won't meet the requirement.

"With the Appalachian Trail going through the heart of North Georgia's black bear habitat, we want the hikers who flock here to understand how incredibly valuable these public lands are – for people and for wildlife," said Forest Supervisor Judy Toppins. "Finding a balance that protects hikers, wildlife, and forest health is our goal. Hikers are visitors to bear habitat, and everyone needs to do their part."

A Black Bear. © Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

The Forest Service announced the rule after repeated encounters between people and bears in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. The agency says bears that get into campers' food can learn to return to campsites looking for another meal, increasing the risk of dangerous encounters.