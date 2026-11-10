Organization leading effort to help support literacy in metro Atlanta and West Africa: "Not just a library"

When the Darkortey family visits their local library in Lilburn, they say they get a glimpse of what they're trying to accomplish in their home country of Liberia.

Through their organization, the Liberia Economic Development Initiative (LEDI), the family is leading an effort to build a library in the West African country while giving out books and launching literacy programs in metro Atlanta. The Darkorteys launched the organization in 2007 and started construction on the library in 2018.

Through the Liberia Economic Development Initiative (LEDI), a Metro Atlanta family is leading an effort to build a library in Liberia. Liberia Economic Development Initiative

The organization also says it has given away more than 10,000 books and has attracted support from Atlanta icons like Mayor Andre Dickens and Ambassador Andrew Young. At the site, LEDI says it has built the foundation and installed walls, but needs to spend at least $5 million to finish the project. So far, it has raised about $300,000.

"It's not just a library," said CEO and co-founder Joan Darkortey. "It literally is a space where people can dream and create and leave with tactical, tangible skills that they can use to create something better for their lives."

LEDI says the project is meant to address the universal need for greater literacy and educational opportunities. Rufus Darkortey, Joan's husband, says this is especially needed in Liberia because there are hardly any libraries open to the community.

"When I graduated with a degree in computer science, I graduated with honors. But the moment I left that university, that was the last time I had an opportunity to use the computers there to enhance my skills," he said.

Rufus Darkortey Jr., the Darkorteys' eldest son, says he sees a glimmer of hope in the children he reads to when the family visits Liberia each year.

He says his ability to read doesn't make him special, "but because I can, that makes me someone that can help other people grow."

The Liberia Economic Development Initiative has yet to set a launch date for the library as they continue to fundraise.