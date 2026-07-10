"Operation Southern Slow Down" returns to target speeding drivers across Georgia and Florida

Heading out on the road for a little summer vacation? Law enforcement agencies across the South have a warning: Slow down or face consequences.

The ninth annual "Operation Southern Slow Down" will run from July 13 to 19 across Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

All five states and local law enforcement agencies will be taking part in the speed enforcement and awareness campaign, which officials say is designed to prevent crashes and save lives by reminding drivers of the dangers of speeding and reckless driving.

During the time period, drivers will see more law enforcement on roads across all five Southern states.

Last year's operation ended with nearly 53,000 citations and warnings for speeding, 2,230 for reckless driving, and over 3,000 for violating distracted driving laws. Over 1,400 drivers were arrested on DUI charges, including 501 in Georgia.

"Operation Southern Slow Down" began in 2017 in an effort to reduce crashes and save lives. Federal crash data shows that speed was a factor in one out of five fatal traffic crashes in Georgia from 2020 to 2024. A 2023 report by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety found that over half of those killed or seriously injured in multi-vehicle crashes where speed was a factor were not the speeding driver.

"Unsafe driver behaviors like speeding are a major contributor to fatalities and serious injuries on our roadways," said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. "Remember that your actions behind the wheel can have life-altering impacts: slow down and drive responsibly to help get everyone to their destinations safely."

Authorities say drivers should always wear a seat belt and make sure to give others who are traveling at high speeds on the roads plenty of space.