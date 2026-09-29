Once a Spaghetti Junction "eyesore," old Presidential Hotel could see transformation to apartments

A massive tower that has stood empty close to Spaghetti Junction for more than a decade may soon have a new chapter.

On Monday, DeKalb County announced its Department of Planning and Sustainability has issued a permit for the former Presidential Hotel on Presidential Parkway, in an effort to bring new life to the Interstate 85 structure.

Built in 1973, the distinct hotel became a landmark of nearby Spaghetti Junction. The hotel closed after 14 years in operation, later reopening as the Ramada Perimeter Northeast with a nightclub on its ground floor.

The building then passed through multiple owners who had plans to turn it into a mixed-use property. Those plans never paid off, and the tower has been unoccupied for years.

The new plan by Atlanta-based investment and operations firm Aramar Investments, LLC would turn the 14-story building into a fully residential space, 278 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. There would also be four penthouse residences.

DeKalb County's former Presidential Hotel building could be transformed into hundreds of apartments. CBS News Atlanta

"What was once a significant eyesore at the gateway to DeKalb County along I-85 and I-285 north is ready for a new chapter," said District 1 Commissioner Robert Patrick.

The project is estimated to cost $53.3 million and involve a complete interior renovation. The existing structure has already been gutted in preparation.

"This permit represents meaningful progress toward transforming one of DeKalb County's most visible vacant properties into a productive residential community," said DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson. "The Presidential Tower redevelopment reflects our commitment to working with the private sector to address longstanding challenges, attract responsible investment and bring new housing opportunities to our county."

The county did not give a timeline for when it expects the project to be finished.