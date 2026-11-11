Ole Miss fined $250,000 after fans threw trash on the field during a loss to Georgia Bulldogs

The Southeastern Conference has fined the University of Mississippi $250,000 after fans threw trash on the field during the first half of the team's home loss to the Georgia Bulldogs over the weekend.

The SEC announced the fine on Monday, saying that part of the second quarter of the Georgia-Ole Miss football game was delayed due to the trash and that the fans' actions interrupted competitive play and endangered participants.

The penalty was assessed under the conference's sportsmanship, game management and alcohol availability policies.

Debris that was thrown onto the field is in a small pile at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium during an NCAA college football game against Georgia in Oxford, Miss. on Nov. 7, 2026. Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press.

"The actions taken by the Conference are consistent with SEC bylaws and commissioner's regulations related to the availability of alcoholic beverages at athletics events which state, 'If cans or plastic bottles are used as projectiles or otherwise cause game management issues, the institution is subject to an immediate fine and suspension of the alcohol sales privilege,'" the statement said.

While the University of Mississippi was fined, the conference did not suspend alcohol sales, but warned that it had the right to do so in the future.

The Rebels, at the time ranked 12th, lost 42-7 on Saturday to the then-second-ranked Bulldogs. Georgia is now atop the AP Top 25, while Ole Miss fell to No. 19.