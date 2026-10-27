Officials working to ensure Georgia elections are safe and secure ahead of 2026 midterms

Election Day is one week away, and Georgia's Election Integrity Task Force is working to ensure the state's elections are safe and secure.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spent time in Gwinnett County Tuesday to outline the safeguards in place while addressing federal election monitors coming to several metro Atlanta counties.

At the Gwinnett County Voter Registration & Elections Office, CBS News Atlanta spoke with Raffensperger and several voters with different degrees of confidence in the safety of the state's elections.

"I've never had any problem or had any issues about my vote being safe," said voter Marsha Williams.

Voter Joanne Filemon shared a different sentiment.

"I don't trust it, but I still vote," she said.

Despite their differences, both voters said they support the idea of federal election oversight.

The Department of Justice is sending monitors to several Georgia counties, including Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett.

"I think it is necessary. I'm not sure it's going to help," said Filemon.

Raffensperger said the election monitors are nothing new.

"It's expected that the monitors will be professionals like they always have been, so like the other previous election cycles, we've had them here throughout our state," he said.

As Election Day approaches, Raffensperger is pointing to safeguards designed to protect the vote.

"We have photo ID, and we've identified the separate outside audit of our voter lists. The Department of Audits said it was 99.9% accurate, so that should give voters confidence in that process," he said.

The bipartisan Election Integrity Task Force was created in August and is working to strengthen election security and voter confidence.

Raffensperger says the state will conduct 20 audits after Election Day to verify results.