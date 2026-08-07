Off-duty Atlanta police sergeant turns herself in after wife alleges violent bedroom attack: report

An Atlanta police sergeant is accused of grabbing her wife by the neck and pinning her between a bed and nightstand during an off-duty domestic dispute, according to a police incident report.

The victim told police that she and her wife, Sgt. Ashlee Maltbia-Burgess, had argued throughout the day.

Around 10:30 p.m., the victim said she was sleeping when Sgt. Maltbia-Burgess jumped on her, picked her up by the neck and pinned her between the bed and nightstand. Ashley told police she did not lose consciousness.

The report states that the officer then took the couple's child and went to her sister's home.

Sgt. Maltbia-Burgess turned herself in at the Fulton County Jail on Monday, Aug. 3. She faces a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The department said it relieved Maltbia-Burgess of duty and said she will be placed in a non-enforcement role. APD's Office of Professional Standards is investigating.