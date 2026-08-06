Severe thunderstorm warning issued across North and Central Georgia through Thursday evening

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this afternoon and into the evening hours. A few storms may be capable of gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several metro Atlanta counties.

Isolated flash flooding will be possible.

Keep the umbrella close Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across North and Central Georgia during the afternoon, bringing heavy rain that could cause localized flash flooding.

The National Weather Service said storms with high rainfall rates could create flooding problems through Thursday evening. Some storms may also produce gusty winds and frequent lightning.

CBS News Atlanta meteorologist Troy Bridges said the morning commute and early school drop-offs should remain mostly dry before rain chances increase after lunch.

"We're good and dry. No need for the rain gear, but put that umbrella in the backpack because we're going to see rain chances increase, especially late in the day," Bridges said.

Rain coverage is expected to be around 20% at lunchtime before increasing to 50% by 3 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms could continue through the evening commute between 5 and 6 p.m.

Bridges said an area of high pressure over Florida is pulling moisture north from the Gulf, helping fuel the storms. The heaviest downpours could quickly overwhelm low-lying or poorly drained areas.

"We're going to see the chance for some localized flooding, so we have to watch for that," Bridges said.

Temperatures in Atlanta are expected to reach around 90 degrees Thursday afternoon. Highs across North and Central Georgia will range from the mid-80s to the lower 90s, with heat index values generally between 100 and 105 degrees outside the north Georgia mountains.

Rain chances are expected to fall to about 30% Friday before increasing again this weekend. The Weather Service said afternoon showers and thunderstorms will remain possible each day, with heavy rain and gusty winds as the main threats.