Nonverbal Gwinnett County man missing for over a week after leaving home, police say

Gwinnett County police are asking the public for help finding a nonverbal man who has been missing for more than a week.

Investigators say 49-year-old Kevin Thompson was last seen leaving his home on Exeter Court in Snellville on Aug. 17. According to police, Thompson said he was going to a store to buy cigarettes and does not have a cellphone.

"His current whereabouts are unknown, and detectives are asking for the public's help in locating him," the Gwinnett County Police Department wrote in a statement.

Thompson is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall with a weight of around 160 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a red shirt, blue pants, and black and gray shoes.

Kevin Thompson has been missing for more than a week after leaving his home to go pick up cigarettes. Gwinnett County Police Department

Authorities say Thompson is nonverbal, walks with a limp, and has health concerns.

If you have any information about where Thompson could be, call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300.