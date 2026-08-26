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Nonverbal Gwinnett County man missing for over a week after leaving home, police say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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Gwinnett County police are asking the public for help finding a nonverbal man who has been missing for more than a week.

Investigators say 49-year-old Kevin Thompson was last seen leaving his home on Exeter Court in Snellville on Aug. 17. According to police, Thompson said he was going to a store to buy cigarettes and does not have a cellphone.

"His current whereabouts are unknown, and detectives are asking for the public's help in locating him," the Gwinnett County Police Department wrote in a statement.

Thompson is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall with a weight of around 160 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a red shirt, blue pants, and black and gray shoes.

kevin-thompson-missing.jpg
Kevin Thompson has been missing for more than a week after leaving his home to go pick up cigarettes. Gwinnett County Police Department

Authorities say Thompson is nonverbal, walks with a limp, and has health concerns.

If you have any information about where Thompson could be, call the  Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300.

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