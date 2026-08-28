No evidence of reported rape near UGA, police say; 2 men charged over fraudulent bank card transactions

Athens-Clarke County police say a rape allegation reported near City Hall last week was unfounded, but the investigation led to financial card charges against two men.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, detectives found fraudulent transactions involving the reporting person's bank card.

Police charged 49-year-old Timothy Evans and 40-year-old Dennie Smith, both of Athens, with financial card-related offenses. Officials did not provide additional details about the charges.

The department began investigating last week after receiving a report of a sexual assault believed to have occurred in downtown Athens near City Hall.

After a weeklong investigation, detectives concluded there was no evidence supporting the rape allegation. Police said they take all reports of sexual assault seriously.