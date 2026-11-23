Nine people were arrested in an undercover sex sting in Bartow County after investigators posed as children online, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

All nine are charged with sex trafficking after allegedly trying to meet a child for sex, the GBI said. Two also face additional charges.

The GBI said its investigators posed as children on social media and other online platforms. The arrests followed attempts to meet the purported children in person.

The operation, dubbed "November Dawn," ran from Nov. 19 through Nov. 23. It involved 17 law enforcement agencies and months of planning, according to the agency. Investigators seized and examined 11 electronic devices.

Those arrested include:

Joseph Scott Boatwright, 56, of Dalton.

William Christopher Bruce, 28, of Taylorsville.

Casey Devin Jacobs, 42, of Cartersville.

Christopher Russell Kroll, 50, of Rome.

Renato Marcelo Loayza, 48, of Cartersville.

Russell Todd Richards, 39, of Chatsworth.

Brian Spencer Taylor, 58, of Gadsden, Alabama.

Marcos Santos Tzoy, 40, of Cartersville.

Henry Merrell Orne Young, 30, of Kennesaw.

Richards also faces a charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Young also faces a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a law enforcement officer, the GBI said.

Additional arrests and charges may follow.

"Being able to identify, arrest, and successfully prosecute these individuals is essential to protecting Georgia's children," said Brian Johnston, special agent in charge of the GBI's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information can contact the unit at 404-270-8870 or submit a report at CyberTipline.org.