Next generation of content creators get chance to learn from insiders at free Atlanta event

The next generation of content creators and storytellers were given a free opportunity to ask questions, learn from entertainment industry professionals, and network during an interactive event in Atlanta on Friday.

The Mobile Movie Makers hosted its annual M3 Youth Film Festival at Georgia State University.

Friday's event had metro Atlanta middle and high school students meet with entertainment industry professionals for a free day of panels, hands-on workshops, and career exploration.

Workshops focused on supporting workforce development, introducing students to careers in film, music, hair and makeup for TV, gaming, sports, and technology, among others.

In her nearly two decades of industry experience, M3 Founder and Executive Director Sahar Simmons said these are all sectors she worked in during her career. Simmons said it's vital for youth to have confidence, connections, and the excitement of knowing the industry is accessible.

A successful career can come in the industry regardless of where you're from or whatever your challenging circumstances may be, Simmons said.

"We want them to take away network[ing]," Simmons said. "You have professional leaders from all of these amazing industries right there, in a very small, intimate environment, so take advantage of asking questions, asking for a business card, really putting yourself in spaces you normally wouldn't."

The free festival has become a calling for Simmons, when it comes to pouring into the next generation and giving them opportunities they otherwise wouldn't have access to or know where to start with.

Tenth-grader Athena Joyce took part in the screenwriting workshop. She said that through networking, she secured an internship.

"It's free, so it's just a benefit in case finances is a problem, but you're meeting so many people your age and also educators, so you get to learn a bunch of stuff you wouldn't be able to on your own or through your school," Joyce said. "You're just making so many connections and friends here, especially with the educators. They're very helpful with what to do, what you shouldn't do, and how to network yourself."

Simmons said M3 plans to expand next year's festival to two days. She said she hopes to continue using her network to give back to students who may be inspired to make a positive impact in the entertainment world.