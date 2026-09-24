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New York murder suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals apprehended in Gwinnett County, police say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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A man wanted by U.S. Marshals in connection with a murder in New York has been taken into custody in Gwinnett County.

Authorities say 35-year-old Kean Wiggins had been on the run since the deadly shooting of Shardonay Tyce in Troy, New York, on May 6, 2026 and was considered to be armed and dangerous. Wiggins was facing charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the killing.

On Thursday morning, the Gwinnett County Police Department said that Wiggins was spotted in the area of Binnies Way NE and Braselton Highway NE.

After an hours-long search, officials say Wiggins was apprehended.

The search shut down all lanes of Braselton Highway on Thursday morning. The lanes have since reopened.

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