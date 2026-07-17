New South Fulton program helps seniors pay for home repairs with federal grant funds

Home improvements can be expensive, especially if you're a senior on a fixed income.

Now, seniors living in South Fulton have the opportunity to upgrade their homes without incurring a financial burden. The City of South Fulton launched its new Senior Homeowner Rehabilitation Program.

Seniors must be at least 62 years old to qualify for up to $25,000.

They don't have to repay the money for repairs. Maxine Reynolds said her home was built in the 1950s and needs improvements.

She stood in a line at the Welcome All Park in South Fulton, Wednesday, July 15, 2926. with more than 100 others to submit a pre-screening application.

Officials with the Nehemiah Project assisted residents with the pre-screening applications from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. It was the second opportunity residents received to solicit help from officials. The first session was held a week ago.

Seaiqua Smith, an intake coordinator, explained the process to CBS News Atlanta.

"Clients can go online to fill out the pre-screening application," Smith said. Once the application is submitted, they'll return to the portal, and they will receive a correspondence from myself. Once we complete the application phase, which is the initial phase of this program, then we'll move on to the next phase, which is qualifying those clients."

A community development block grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provided the funds to rehabilitate seniors' homes to allow them to age safely in their homes.

"This first round is $700,000, Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs," said.

If approved, seniors will be eligible for electrical upgrades, plumbing, and HVAC systems. Maxine Reynolds said she hoped she'd be accepted in order to obtain electricity in one of her bedrooms. She pointed out multiple windows that need to be replaced. It would cost thousands of dollars, which she said would be difficult to afford. The program also pays for seniors to access mold remediation services as well as lead hazard reduction. They can also have their homes enhanced to make living with disabilities less restrictive.



"I am trying to take care of my house. I'm trying to keep up, but it is rough, though when you are alone," Reynolds explained. She has struggled with mold issues in her basement, which floods occasionally due to unsealed entryways at her doors.

Many of the windows are the original windows constructed when the house was built in the 1950s, she said. "I keep the window in my laundry room covered with plastic to keep heat inside," she said. Other windows pose safety risks if she ever faced emergencies.

Officials said the process may take several months to complete. "We asked the seniors to be patient because it will take some time," Smith added.

Some of the requirements include single-family homeownership, a home located in South Fulton, and homeowner's insurance.

The City of South Fulton stated on its website that all mortgages, taxes, special assessments, and liens must be paid and or current. Seniors are also required to have low to moderate income.



The deadline to apply is July 31, 2026.