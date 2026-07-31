New indoor arena opens in Marietta with organized foam dart games for families

A new indoor foam dart arena is giving families and friends a place to battle it out in Marietta.

Rivals: The Blaster Basecamp offers team games, free play and organized competitions using foam blasters and darts.

"People can expect a clean, energetic environment where kids walk in and immediately feel excited," owner Erica Pacold said. "They see this giant wall of blasters, they hear the energy in the arena, and they know they're about to be part of something fun. Our team leads the games, keeps everyone involved and makes sure every kid has a chance to be part of the action. Whether you're celebrating a birthday or stopping by for open play, you can expect to leave with memories you'll be talking about long after you leave."

Pacold said the indoor venue gives families a year-round option for active fun, regardless of the weather.

"Parents tell us they love that their kids are running around getting exercise instead of sitting behind a screen," Pacold said. "Kids love using their imagination, working as a team and burning off energy. The best feedback we get is when kids leave asking when they can come back or if they can have their birthday here. That's when you know you've created something special. It's simple fun, and I think people have been craving more of that."

Rivals is open for private events only on Mondays and Tuesdays. Public hours are 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.