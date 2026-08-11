New Cobb County academy trains students for careers in aviation, health care and trades

Cobb County students now have another opportunity to earn industry certifications and gain hands-on experience before graduating from high school.

The Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy, also known as CITA, is the second career academy of its kind in the county. The school district opened the academy to meet growing demand from students who want to learn a trade, earn certifications and enter the workforce after graduation.

The district opened its first career academy six years ago.

"Our applications continued to grow," CITA Director Tiffany Barney said. "Two years ago, we had over 600 applications for about 150 spots. That showed us demand was there."

McKinley Robinson, 14, recently began taking classes at the Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy to prepare for a career in health care. CBS News Atlanta

Silvia Reyes, 19, recently graduated from the district's first career academy with an Automotive Service Excellence certification. She now works as a maintenance technician at a Honda dealership.

"I got to learn a little bit of everything maintenance-wise," Reyes said. "We got to learn the electrical side of maintenance as well. It was more of a hands-on experience than just paperwork. College isn't always going to be the option because it's not in everyone's budget."

McKinley Robinson, 14, recently began taking classes at CITA. She said she plans to pursue an MRI certification and work in health care.

"I decided to take classes at CITA because I want to extend my future while I'm in high school and get those certifications, those points, while I can," Robinson said.

Students can also pursue certifications in aviation maintenance, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, welding, emergency medical services and other health care fields.