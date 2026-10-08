New Atlanta app helps LGBTQ+ community find events and queer-friendly businesses

Atlanta celebrates Pride every October, and this year, an app created in Atlanta is helping connect the LGBTQ+ community with queer-friendly events and businesses.

Austin Randall created Out Local.

"I've always had an issue trying to find queer events. Drag shows, comedians, the venues, there's a hundred different places to look, so I thought, why not condense it all into one place?" said Randall, the app's founder.

Randall created the app as a resource to help users find LGBTQ+ events and businesses.

"We have over 50 venues in our app, from nightclubs to different organizations like Galano Club, which is a sober organization. We have different organizations like Atlanta Pride, Atlanta Black Pride, Deep South Delectable, so all different types of venues, and then for our performers, we have well over 150 performers on the app already," Randall said.

Out Local founder Austin Randall works on his laptop. His app helps users find LGBTQ+ events, performers and queer-friendly businesses in Atlanta. CBS News Atlanta

El Ponce is one of the businesses listed in Out Local.

"We've been doing drag for the last two years at the restaurant, and it just made sense," said Roberto Montalvo, the general manager of El Ponce. "Sometimes when I go out, I don't know where to go, and it saves me the hassle of going through Instagram and all that. So it's great. And for businesses like ours, it brings people in."

The app launched this month, in time for Pride celebrations.

"We have theater plays, like I said, at Out Front Theatre, we have comedians that do stand-up comedy, so we have a wide array of different types of events leading up into Pride month and also year-round," Randall said.

The app gives the LGBTQ+ community a way to connect and show pride throughout the year. It is free for users and business owners.