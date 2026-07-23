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Murder suspect on Atlanta's Top 10 Most Wanted list arrested in Clark County, police say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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A murder suspect on Atlanta's list of Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives is now in custody after he was caught in Clark County, authorities say.

The Atlanta Police Department says its homicide investigators, federal agencies, and Athens-Clark County SWAT, apprehended Darius Williams on Tuesday.

According to authorities, investigators found driver's licenses from multiple states with different names at Williams' home. Police say he used the different identities to evade capture for years.

Williams had been wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on Oct. 16, 2021. That night, officers with the Atlanta Police Department arrived on the 2300 block of Niskey Lake Road SW and found a man who had been shot at least once in a car on the roadway.

Grady EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. Officials have not shared the victim's identify.

Williams is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail charged with murder and being a fugitive from jsutice.

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