Murder suspect falls to his death during SWAT situation at Fulton County apartment building, GBI says

A SWAT situation in Atlanta ended on Tuesday morning with a murder suspect falling to his death from a balcony, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says.

According to the GBI, the situation began around 5:40 a.m. when a Fulton County Sheriff's Office SWAT team responded to an apartment complex on Chattahoochee Avenue NW to assist the U.S. Marshals with locating a suspect.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Chicago resident Genesis Denton, was wanted on a murder warrant out of another state, officials say.

When deputies got to the apartment, authorities say Denton approached a sliding door leading to a balcony. While officers fired munitions toward the balcony door to try and keep Denton inside the apartment, the GBI says he exited, climbed the railing and fell to the ground.

Medics pronounced Denton dead at the scene. His body has been taken to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

The Metro Nashville Police Department says that Denton was wanted for the deadly shooting of a 30-year-old Emmanuel Easley on Feb. 4, 2025. Easley was shot while driving a Tesla, which then crashed into a tree off the Interstate 65 entrance ramp.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials are asking anyone with information on the case to call the GBI Atlanta Regional Investigative Office in Conyers at (770) 388-5019 or the GBI Tipline at 800-597-8477.