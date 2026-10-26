Mother, young daughter found shot to death outside Marietta church

Authorities are investigating after a woman and her young daughter were found shot to death in a Marietta church parking lot.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, the victims were found Sunday morning inside a vehicle outside Milford Baptist Church.

Officers arrived at the church on Milford Church Road around 10:45 a.m., about 15 minutes before the service was scheduled to begin. The mother and daughter were "beyond life-saving measures" when officers arrived, police said.

Police have not released information about possible suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit.