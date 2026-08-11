Mother and son forced to open home safe at gunpoint during LaGrange robbery, police say

A man is facing multiple criminal charges after police say he forced his way into a LaGrange home at gunpoint during a robbery.

Skylar Huzzie was arrested on Saturday in connection with the robbery on Gordon Street, the LaGrange Police Department wrote on Facebook.

According to police, on the night of July 8, a masked man armed with a handgun forced his way into the home of Pauline Mattox and her son. The man made the mother and son go into a closet and open a safe before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of jewelry, investigators said.

Authorities say they later identified the man as Huzzie, though police have not shared details about how they determined he was a suspect in the investigation.

Huzzie is charged with two counts each of armed robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and false imprisonment. He's also charged with aggravated battery, Peeping Tom, burglary, criminal damage, elder exploitation, and hindering a 911 call.

He remains in custody at the Troup County Jail.