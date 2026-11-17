Morehouse College President F. DuBois Bowman says the school will announce additional safety measures in the coming days after campus police arrested a student following an allegation of off-campus rape.

In a Nov. 16 letter to the campus community, Bowman said Morehouse College police arrested the student Friday, Nov. 13. He said the investigation is ongoing and that he was limited in what he could share.

Bowman said the college plans to do more to educate students, give them more opportunities to raise concerns, and make sure reports of misconduct are reviewed promptly and fairly.

"There is no place at Morehouse for sexual violence, harassment, or misconduct," Bowman wrote.

Bowman urged anyone who experiences or witnesses misconduct to speak up. He listed three campus resources for people who want to file a report or talk to someone: Morehouse College Police at 470-639-0562, Title IX, Ethics and Compliance at 470-639-0584 and the Student Counseling and Accessibility Center at 470-639-0231.