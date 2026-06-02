Unhoused people in Gainsville face displacement as homeless encampments cleared

Unhoused people living in two homeless encampments in Gainesville were displaced this week after being ordered to leave private property near Monroe Drive and Athens Highway, according to residents and local advocates.

Camp residents said they were told to leave by Monday night or risk possible arrest.

The land where the encampments were located is privately owned. According to local officials, property owners had previously allowed people experiencing homelessness to stay on the land but are now preparing to sell the property and requested assistance clearing the area.

CBS News Atlanta reached out to Hall County officials and the Gainesville Police Department for additional details about the eviction process, enforcement plans and what resources may be available for displaced residents.

In a statement to CBS News Atlanta, Gainesville Police Captain Kevin Holbrook said officers had been working with property owners and community organizations for months leading up to the clearing.

"Police have been working with property owners for the past few months regarding illegal trespassing on their property by individuals," Holbrook said. "During this time many organizations have come together to provide resources and help. Unfortunately, some of those chose not to seek help and break the law."

"Police have been working with property owners for the past few months regarding illegal trespassing on their property by individuals," Holbrook said. "During this time many organizations have come together to provide resources and help. Unfortunately, some of those chose not to seek help and break the law."

Holbrook said those living on the property were given more than a month to leave and that police partnered with local organizations, including the Unity Project homeless shelter, to connect people with services.

"Earlier it appeared that everyone had vacated the location," Holbrook added. For many residents, however, the uncertainty of what comes next remains overwhelming.

Homeless advocates warn the displacement could worsen an already difficult situation for vulnerable residents living in the camps.

The shelter, called Unity Project, recently opened with support from donors and city partners. Its director, Michael Giddens, said the facility currently has about 120 beds available along with meals and support services.

"We're open and anyone is welcome to come here and get back on their feet," Giddens said. "We have a lot of opportunities here, a lot of resources. There's not a lot of resources in those camps. We are ready to go. We are open seven days a week."

Giddens said the organization plans to continue working with city officials and community partners to help connect displaced residents with shelter, housing assistance and long-term support services.