Monroe mother accused of shooting 4-year-old daughter multiple times, police say

A Monroe mother is facing charges after police say she shot her 4-year-old daughter multiple times.

Officials with the City of Monroe Police Department say their investigation started around 9:44 p.m. on Thursday when officers were called to the 700 block of Ridge Road for a "trouble unknown" call.

When they got to the scene, officers say they found a 4-year-old girl who had multiple gunshot wounds.

The officers quickly began lifesaving measures, bringing her to Walton County EMS, who rushed the girl to an Atlanta-area hospital.

As of early Friday morning, the girl remains in serious condition in the hospital's intensive care unit.

"Please keep the child, her family, and first responders in your thoughts and prayers," the police department wrote.

Investigators have charged the child's mother, identified as 31-year-old Ashley Brown, in connection with the shooting. She's charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within 300 feet of a roadway.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Jeremy Caldwell at (678) 522-1236 or Sgt. Mitch Studdard at (678) 282-5422.