Seven pages of blue ink on yellow paper show Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. choosing words, crossing them out, and revising a speech that would become part of American history.

But the words most Americans know best aren't there.

King departed from his prepared remarks to deliver the "I have a dream" refrain at the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963. Gospel singer and friend Mahalia Jackson encouraged him, according to Nicole Moore, education director at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

"She leans over and says, 'Tell him about the dream, Martin, tell him about the dream,'" Moore said. "That's when he kind of flipped over his notes, and he goes into the 'I have a dream.'"

The handwritten draft is on public display for the first time at the Atlanta center through Sunday, Nov. 22, before heading to auction at Christie's, where it will be displayed in its public gallery in New York City from Jan. 15 to 22.

King had used the dream theme in earlier speeches, Moore said. These pages reveal both his meticulous preparation and his ability to move beyond it.

"What I'm hoping is that it allows students really to look at it, see his structure, see that it's not done overnight," she said. "You can see the edits that are happening. Realize that perfection takes time."

The handwritten draft is on public display for the first time at the Atlanta center through Sunday, Nov. 22 CBS News Atlanta

King completed the draft early on the morning of the march, after days of discussions and revisions with advisers. Hours later, he addressed an estimated 250,000 people at the Lincoln Memorial.

Christie's identifies the manuscript as the only known handwritten final draft. Peter Klarnet, a books and manuscripts specialist with the auction house, said teams in New York, London and Paris examined the handwriting, along with scholars.

"This is akin to finding the original draft of Lincoln's Gettysburg Address or Washington's first inaugural," Klarnet said. "This is a speech that is embedded in American history in such a fundamental way."

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. waves to supporters on Aug. 28, 1963, during the "March on Washington", where King delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech. AFP via Getty Images

The pages survived among papers belonging to Edward Clayton, a King aide who helped him with his writing. His widow, civil rights leader and broadcasting pioneer Xernona Clayton, first found them in the late 1990s inside an envelope marked "speech." She put them back for safekeeping and rediscovered them in 2024.

At Monday night's ceremony marking the exhibition, Clayton recalled recognizing King's handwriting and becoming emotional as she read.

"I knew then that I had something that was too valuable for me to just hold and leave it in a drawer that the world would want to know about this," she said.

Christie's will auction the manuscript on Jan. 22, 2027. Klarnet said its estimate is "well north of $10 million." Proceeds will benefit charities including the Xernona Clayton Foundation and the King Center in Atlanta.

In a statement, King's daughter Bernice A. King expressed gratitude that the sale would help support the institution her mother, Coretta Scott King, founded.

For Moore, displaying the pages in King's hometown offers a chance to look beyond the familiar refrain.

"This is the place where he grew, where he came to understand so much and meant so much to him," she said.

The exhibition is included with admission to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.