Missing Georgia woman last seen walking through Canton neighborhood in July

More than two months have passed since Dina Michelle Spencer was last seen in Canton, Georgia.

Police are asking for the public's help finding Spencer as investigators work to determine what happened to her.

Spencer was last seen on the morning of July 15 in a residential neighborhood along Mountain Laurel Drive.

She was seen walking away from the address wearing an orange T-shirt, gray sweatpants and open-toed shoes. Spencer is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 155 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

CBS News Atlanta

Detectives want to hear from anyone who saw Spencer walking in the area that day, spoke with her or gave her a ride. Police said even a small detail could be important to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton detectives at 770-720-4883 and reference case No. 202603293.