Missing Florida 16-year-old's truck found empty in Atlanta as urgent search for teen continues

Deputies are asking the public for help finding a missing Florida teen deemed endangered after his truck was found empty in Atlanta.

Officials say 16-year-old Levi James Conner has been missing since Oct. 23.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Conner left St. Cloud, Florida, in a grey 2019 Ford F-150 with the Florida license plate 49BQPG. Officers with the Atlanta Police Department later found the truck unoccupied near Lakewood Avenue and Lakewood Raceway.

The teen is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a weight of around 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Levi James Carter's truck was found in Atlanta on Friday night, officials say. Osceola County Sheriff's Office

Conner was last known to be wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and a black skullcap.

"Levi's current whereabouts remain unknown. We are asking anyone who may have seen him or has information that could help locate him to come forward," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "We especially encourage residents in the Atlanta area to remain alert and report any information that may assist investigators."

If you have any information about where Conner could be, call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911.