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Missing 50-year-old Gwinnett County man last contacted family over a week ago, police say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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Gwinnett County police are asking the public for help finding a 50-year-old man who was reported missing over the weekend.

Authorities say 50-year-old Diya Taiwan Buchanan's family last spoke with him on Nov. 2. His mother contacted police on Nov. 7 after not hearing from him.

According to the Gwinnett Police Department, Buchanan lives on the 3700 block of Lawrenceville Highway, but his current location is unknown.

"Detectives have been actively investigating Buchanan's disappearance since he was reported missing and are continuing to follow up on information regarding his whereabouts," the police department told CBS News Atlanta in a statement.

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Diya Taiwan Buchanan, was reported missing from Lawrenceville on Nov. 7 after his mother hadn't heard from him in several days. Gwinnett County Police Department

Officials described Buchanan as 6 feet, 4 inches tall with a weight of around 260 pounds. He is bald, has a salt-and-pepper goatee, and wears glasses. He was last known to be wearing a two-piece sweatsuit and sneakers.

Officials are asking anyone with information about where Buchanan could be to call the Gwinnett Police Department at 770-513-5700.

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