The House Committee on Ethics has ended its investigation into U.S. House Rep. Mike Collins more than a year after the committee confirmed it was reviewing a complaint against the Georgia lawmaker.

The committee says Collins has agreed to return more than $2,800 to the U.S. Treasury in connection with the hiring and payment of a woman whom Brandon Phillips, his then-chief of staff, had a romantic relationship with.

According to a report released on Monday, the committee found that Collins' congressional office paid the woman more than $10,000 when she worked there for 16 weeks in 2023 and 2024. While she was designated as a "district intern," the committee noted that "interns in the district are typically unpaid" and that she was allowed to telework, a violation of the House's regulations.

Investigators learned that the woman met Phillips at an event in Georgia in September 2021 and began dating the next year. They remained romantically involved until around May 2026.

Rep. Mike Collins speaks at a campaign event on Oct. 12, 2026 in Monroe, Georgia. Megan Varner / Getty Images

Further investigation and interviews with the woman showed that she was not on the district office's list of interns and that she had been designated the title through the request of Phillips.

In a response to counsel, Collins asserted that the woman was a temporary hire to help with his office and said that she "provided valuable assistance with digital and social media projects commensurate with her role with the Office," the committee wrote, noting that Collins said that Phillips was responsible for the hiring, supervision of her work, and managing her compensation.

While the committee did not find that Collins was directly involved in hiring the woman or using her official services, it noted that her salary was approved through normal channels.

"Members of Congress are ultimately responsible for how official resources are used by their office," the committee wrote. "Following discussions, the Committee and Representative Collins mutually resolved the concerns regarding Witness 1's compensation with appropriate repayment."

The committee also did not find any evidence toward allegations that Phillips misused the Members' Representational Allowance to pay for hotels, meals, and travel between Georgia and Washington, D.C., noting that Phillips fought attempts to serve a subpoena for him to testify in this matter. While the committee noted that there appeared to be improper travel-related expenses, there was no evidence that anyone raised red flags about his reimbursement requests to Collins.

Phillips was terminated from his position with Collins' office in May 2026, which caused the committee to lose its jurisdiction over him. Because the committee said Phillips "did not cooperate and evaded subpoena service on numerous occasions," it voted to refer him to the full House to possibly be held in contempt of Congress.