Mexican national living in Georgia accused of using fake citizenship claim to vote in federal election

A Mexican national living in Georgia has been arrested after prosecutors say he used a fraudulent identity to vote in the 2024 presidential election.

Benito Covarrubias Iniguez, 64, appeared in federal court on Monday to face a charge of making a false claim of citizenship in order to vote

Authorities with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia claim that Iniguez is originally from Jalisco, Mexico and lived in Winder, Georgia.

He's accused of entering the United States and obtaining a passport that claimed he was born in Puerto Rico. Using that identity, officials say Iniguez obtained a Georgia driver's license, registered to vote, and then voted in 2024. Officials did not say if he voted in any other state or local election.

Iniguez was charged in a criminal complaint in October and was arrested on Monday.

Officials say he's the fourth non-citizen living in Georgia charged in the last few months with voting in federal elections. In September, prosecutors named three individuals from Mexico, Venezuela, and Antigua and Barbuda as part of a group of 16 charged in a national investigation.