Mexican engineers recruited to work at Georgia Kia plant win $11.5 million class action lawsuit

A federal judge has approved a class action lawsuit for a group of Mexican engineers who claimed they were recruited under false pretenses to work for Hyundai and Kia in Georgia.

United States District Judge Leigh Martin May granted an $11.5 million settlement in the lawsuit, which targeted Hyundai Mobis, Kia Georgia, Georgia-based staffing agency SPJ Connect, and Georgia recruiting firm Allswell, earlier this month.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs were engineers and technical professionals from Mexico who had TN visas, a temporary visa allowing them to work in the United States in specific fields and industries.

The plaintiffs claim that they were recruited to work for the auto companies for technical positions. Once they arrived in the U.S., however, they say they were caught in a "bait-and-switch scheme" with altered job responsibilities that put them to work on the factory floor.

The workers allege they were threatened with deportation if they complained about their working conditions or tried to find another job.

"I want all workers, especially TN workers, to know that it is possible to take action against employers and win justice. All workers have rights, no matter which country we are from. We are human beings and deserve to be treated with respect. I hope this case and this settlement inspires others to speak out against labor violations," said Isidro Arellano, one of the plaintiffs named in the lawsuit.

The settlement will cover more than 600 workers who have a TN visa.

The defendants in the case have denied all wrongdoing. CBS News Atlanta has reached out to Kia Georgia and Hyundai Mobis for their response to the judge's order and will update the story if they choose to comment.