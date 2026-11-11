Metro Atlanta veterans find healing, friendship and new purpose through adaptive sports

For retired Air Force veteran Ken Temple, preparing for a bike ride means more than checking tire pressure. It's an opportunity to move forward after decades of living with chronic pain.

"Before I joined, I was living in constant pain," Temple said.

Temple served 20 years in the Air Force and injured his back during his military career. He has dealt with back pain for more than 30 years.

His three-wheeled recumbent bicycle, provided through a Department of Veterans Affairs program, helps absorb bumps and reduce the impact on his back.

But Temple said the benefits go beyond physical activity.

"I was having a hard time and I needed an outlet," he said.

After relocating to Georgia, Temple connected with BlazeSports America, a metro Atlanta nonprofit that brings veterans together through adaptive sports and recreation.

BlazeSports traces its origins to the 1996 Paralympic Games in Atlanta, which helped build momentum for expanding adaptive sports opportunities in the region. The organization grew from efforts to provide people with physical disabilities greater access to sports and recreation.

Its programs now include cycling, archery, tennis, swimming and other activities designed to help participants stay active and connected.

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Temple participates in weekly rides along the Silver Comet Trail in Mableton, where veterans encourage one another while staying active.

"And knowing that if I could make one difference in somebody else's life, it's a big deal," Temple said. "And then I know I'm doing what I'm supposed to be doing."

For fellow Air Force veteran Cordelia Wright, that support has been life-changing.

Wright served six years in the military and was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis nearly 22 years ago.

When she joined BlazeSports about 11 years ago, even cycling five miles was difficult.

"Five miles would be so hard. My legs would go numb. And I didn't give up because of these veterans here," Wright said.

With encouragement from other veterans, Wright progressed to regular 10-mile rides and has completed cycling events covering more than 100 miles over a weekend.

She has also participated in bowling, tennis, swimming and rock climbing through the organization.

Wright said the relationships are just as important as the physical benefits.

"Just to have other people that they may not be necessarily going through what you're going through, but they get it," she said.

BlazeSports America offers free membership to eligible veterans, with adaptive equipment available for its cycling program. New participants must register and complete the required intake process before attending.

The group organizes weekly rides along the Silver Comet Trail at the Floyd Road trailhead in Mableton.

For Temple, the road ahead may still have its bumps. But through cycling and the friendships he's built, he no longer has to face them alone. To learn more, click here.