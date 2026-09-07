Metro Atlanta transit riders left scrambling due to Labor Day service changes

Some transit riders across metro Atlanta are finding that their normal routes are not running on Labor Day.

In Gwinnett County, a frequent rider told CBS News Atlanta he did not know service would be suspended until he needed it.

William Holtzclaw relies on public transportation to get around and said he had somewhere to be but no bus to get him there.

He said he came to Sugarloaf Mills expecting to catch the bus, but instead, found out Gwinnett County's public transit system was not running.

"I don't know what I'm going to do because I got appointment to get to," said Holtzclaw.

William Holtzclaw came to Sugarloaf Mills expecting to catch the bus, but instead found out Gwinnett County's public transit system was not running. CBS News Atlanta

Holtzclaw is a Gwinnett County resident and frequent bus rider.

"It's really, really inconvenient, because why aren't they running?" he said.

The holiday is changing transit operations across metro Atlanta, with some systems shut down and others operating on reduced schedules.

For riders like Holtzclaw, that can mean scrambling for another way to get where they need to go.

"Hopefully I can find a friend to come get me. Other than that, I'm stuck," he said.

Riders across metro Atlanta are encouraged to check their transit agency's schedule before heading out.

Ride Gwinnett and CobbLinc are both shut down for Labor Day, while MARTA is still running buses and trains on a reduced schedule.